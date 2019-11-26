Terror funding: ED takes possession of Rs 6.20 crore assets of Kashmiri businessman

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken possession of assets worth Rs 6.20 crore in connection with a terror funding case against Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, the federal agency said on Tuesday.

"These properties are in the form of parcels of land and are located in Sozeith village of Budgam district, Union Territory of J-K," the agency said in a statement.

The total value of these assets is Rs 6.20 crore and they are in the name of Watali and his family, it said.

The Enforcement Directorate case against Watali relates to its terror funding and money laundering case against Hafiz Saeed, the founder of terror group Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT), and others.