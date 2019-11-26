What is in future for Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar?

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: What will happen to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar is a hot topic being debated in the political circles of Maharashtra now as the month-long political drama ended with their resignations on Tuesday.



While it is being said that Fadnavis can be elevated to play some major role in the union government by his party, Ajit Pawar, is most likely to face a forced ‘Sanyas’, respective party sources have said.



Fadnavis has displayed good command over administration and understanding of various issues ranging from industries to agriculture over his five years in office as the Chief Minister. This had led to speculations of him being shifted to centre for a long time.

However, the volatile situation in Maharashtra had compelled the party leadership to keep him in the state despite pressing needs and vacancies in the union government. Hence, it is being speculated by many party members that he will now be elevated to the union government.



However, according to a senior party leader in the state, though the three-party government is likely to assume charge in the state very soon, it is unlikely to be very stable. The political situation in the state is likely to be volatile, and hence, there is little likelihood of Fadnavis being shifted to centre.



Fadnavis himself has said several times in the past that he doesn’t wish to move to Delhi very soon. Moreover, he has built up his career right from a municipal corporation to the Chief Minister of the state. This gives him a better perspective of the issues bothering the state.

He was also among the principle aggressive speakers of the opposition during 2009-2014 when he exposed numerous scams. This experience will come handy for him and hence is likely to be made the leader of the opposition, said sources within the party.



On the other hand, Ajit Pawar is unlikely to get anything very soon. Though he has been promised a proper and respectable rehabilitation, he is unlikely to be in the first cabinet. He is also unlikely to be made the state party chief, said sources within the NCP.



Ajit Pawar is known for his tantrums. In September this year, just ahead of assembly elections, he had suddenly resigned his post as MLA and had gone ‘unreachable’ for around a day when he was being targeted over MSC bank scam.

In 2014 he had withdrawn the support to the Prithviraj Chavan government after the seat-sharing talks between the two parties failed. That paved way for president’s rule in the state just ahead of the assembly polls. In 2011 too he had quit as Dy CM after his differences with his uncle and party suprimo Sharad Pawar. It took him a few months for his political rehabilitation after that. Something similar is likely to happen to him now, said the party sources.