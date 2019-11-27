Home Nation

1025 Chinese transgressions between 2016 and 2018: Government data

India and China were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam in 2017 after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road in the disputed area.

Published: 27th November 2019 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Doklam

India-China border (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 1025 incidents of transgressions by the Chinese Army into the Indian territory took place between 2016 and 2018, according to government data.

The number of transgressions by the Chinese Army in 2016 was 273 which rose to 426 in 2017.

The number of such cases reported in 2018 was 326, as per details provided by Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik to Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to a question on the issue, he said India is taking measures to ensure that defence forces are in a state of readiness to meet operational and security challenges.

He said the details of Chinese incursions in 2019 are being collected.

Naik said there is no commonly delineated Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China and that there are areas where both sides have a differing perception about it.

"Due to both sides undertaking to patrol up to their respective perception of the LAC, transgressions do occur.

"Government is taking measures to ensure that defence forces are in a state of readiness to meet operational and security challenges," he said.

The India-China border dispute covers 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.

Both sides have been maintaining that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

The two sides have already held over 20 rounds of border talks under the framework of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue which was set up to find an early solution to the border dispute.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam in 2017 after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army.

Bhutan and China have a dispute over Doklam.

India deployed more troops and increased patrolling in the mountainous terrains along the borders with China following the Doklam face-off.

Naik said India and China exchanged views on outstanding issues, including on the boundary question during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India in October.

"Issues discussed also included efforts to arrive at a mutually-agreed framework for a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement based on political parameters and guiding principles agreed by two sides in 2005," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinese Army Indian territory
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp