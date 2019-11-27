Beleaguered Congress expects Maharashtra impact in upcoming Jharkhand polls too

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The exit of the BJP government in Maharashtra within four days has come as a major booster for a beleaguered Congress which feels this will have repercussions in the Jharkhand assembly polls and that associating with the Shiv Sena may help in bringing Hindus voters to its fold.

After the Congress’s debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, many senior leaders expressed the view that Hindus had distanced themselves from the party as it was perceived as “pro-minority”.

They pointed out that temple-hopping by Rahul Gandhi had paid off in the Gujarat assembly elections, with the party managing to limit BJP’s lead.

“We need to wear Hindutva on our sleeves in a Hindu-majority nation but by not going against minority communities, unlike the BJP. We cannot win elections if Hindus don’t vote for us. We’ve been projected as a ‘party for Muslims’ by the BJP,” said a CWC member.

The Congress feels joining hands with NCP-Sena will boost the morale of party workers in Jharkhand, which is going to polls on November 30.

Political analyst Sudheendra Kulkarni feels the collapse of the midnight coup has three major outcomes for the GOP.

“Revival of the Congress has well and truly begun; the reunification of the Congress Parivar has also well and truly begun and Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi will work together to change national politics,” he tweeted.

