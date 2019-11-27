Don't be surprised if Shiv Sena comes to power even in Delhi: Sanjay Raut

By ANI

MUMBAI: As Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to become Chief Minister of Maharashtra, party leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that one shouldn't get surprised if his party comes to power in Delhi too.

"I am saying this from the first day that we will form the government. I have said that our 'Suryayaan' will land safely on the sixth floor of Mantralaya. But everyone was laughing at us. But now our 'Suryayaan' has landed safely", Raut said.



ALSO READ | Will remain in NCP: Ajit Pawar gets a welcome hug from Supriya Sule, takes oath as MLA

"People shouldn't be surprised if "Suryayaan' Sena lands up in Delhi" he said.

He said while referring 'Suryayaan' as a leader from his party.

Responding to a question on Ajit Pawar, Raut said, "The Chief Minister will take oath tomorrow. The role of Ajit Pawar is clear. When he took oath on Saturday as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, I said that he will return. I have also said that one would have to take 100 years to understand."

Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday afternoon merely three days after he took oath in a controversial turn of events.

Later, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena announced that Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state on November 28.