Home Nation

Five more Sainik Schools to admit girls from 2020-21 academic session

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved five Sainik Schools for these admissions namely Sainik Schools Bijapur, Chandrapur, Ghorakhal, Kalikiri and Kodagu. 

Published: 27th November 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

The Sainik School Society has started receiving online application from girl candidates seeking admission in 05 Sainik schools in different states of the country.

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a step further to bring girls in Sainik Schools Ministry of Defence (MoD) has asked five Sainik Schools to admit girls from the next batch. This is after the pilot project of the Defence Ministry in Sainik School Chhingchhip, Mizoram succeeded when six girl cadets were admitted into class 6th in June 2018. It was government's move towards gender equality.

The Letter issued by the Sainik School Society, MoD mentions, "Raksha Mantri has approved the admission of girl children (limited to 10% of total authorized intake into class 6) with effect from academic session 2020-21."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved five Sainik Schools for these admissions namely Sainik Schools Bijapur, Chandrapur, Ghorakhal, Kalikiri and Kodagu. 

It was Uttar Pradesh Sainik School (UPSS), the first Sainik School of the country established in 1960 which admitted 15 girls cadets in April 2018 in class 9th. Students of Sainik Schools are called as cadets like the trainees of the pre-commission military academies. The UPSS is the only Sainik School functioning under the State Government with the rest being run by MoD.

MoD has issued clear instructions to the principals of the above-mentioned schools to take steps to carry out adequate publicity through newspapers, websites and other means. Monitoring the registration strength vis a vis the capacity of exam centres,  Recruitment of exclusive staff, provision of infrastructure required for girl children and taking adequate steps are the other instruction to the Principals.

Registration process will be online wef 26 November to 6 December 2019 (only for girl children)

The Sainik Schools were developed as an alternative to public schools education aimed at nurturing boys from cross-section of society to join the Armed Forces officers' academies. There are total of 28 Sainik Schools with four more in the process of being raised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ministry of Defence gender equality Sainik School Admission
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp