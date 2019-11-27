Home Nation

Forced sanyas awaits Ajit Pawar; BJP may not induct Fadnavis at the Centre for now

The person left holding the bag after the horse has bolted is Devendra Fadnavis, who finally resigned as chief minister.

Published: 27th November 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The person left holding the bag after the horse has bolted is Devendra Fadnavis, who finally resigned as chief minister.

He was promised the moon by his deputy Ajit Pawar, who failed to deliver and quit.Ajit is said to have promised the support of at least 35 NCP MLAs when he made the midnight deal to enter into a coalition with the BJP. But his uncle Sharad Pawar marshalled his forces better.

In the end, Ajit was no match for the NCP patriarch’s skills. 

Ajit was banking on the technicality of using his whip as the legislative party leader to the muster the numbers but it became useless when the Supreme Court ruled that the pro-tem speaker — and not the Speaker — will conduct the floor test.

Whips don’t work when a pro-tem speaker is officiating.

So, what will happen to Ajit now? Though he has been promised a respectable rehabilitation, he is unlikely to make it to the first Aghadi cabinet. He is also not likely to be made the state NCP chief, said sources within the party.

Ajit is known for tantrums. In September this year, just ahead of the Assembly elections, he had suddenly resigned as MLA and went incommunicado for around a day when he was being targeted over the MSC bank scam. 

In 2014, he had withdrawn support to the Prithviraj Chavan government after seat-sharing talks with the Congress failed.

In 2011, too, he had quit as deputy chief minister after differences with Sharad Pawar.

A few months later, he was rehabilitated. Something similar could happen to him this time around as well, said party sources. For now, Ajit is most likely to face a forced sanyas.

As for Fadnavis, he has a good command over administration and has good understanding of various issues ranging from industries to agriculture. This had led to speculation long ago of his being shifted to the Centre, since it is starved of talent. However, the volatile situation in Maharashtra had compelled the party leadership to keep him in the state. 

With the situation now changing, would he absorbed at the Centre? According to a senior party leader in the state, the new three-party government is unlikely to be stable. So, there is little likelihood of Fadnavis being shifted to Centre in the near term.

For Shah, it’s all part of the game

The BJP may have lost face in the game of thrones in Maharashtra but the top leadership tried hard not to let the Congress, NCP and the Shiv Sena steal their thunder, party sources said.

“The BJP chief takes politics as a game and he doesn’t like being a bystander. He relentlessly pursues political possibilities to push the limits for the BJP. The BJP being the largest party in the state was within its rights to explore alternative alliances,” said sources

‘Won’t be vindictive’

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil proposed Uddhav’s name as the next chief minister. State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat seconded it. “My government will not work in a vindictive way,” said Uddhav

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Ajit Pawar NCP BJP
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp