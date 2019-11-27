Home Nation

Governor, PM and President all responsible for Maharashtra affair: Chidambaram

It is sad that the President is involved. I am deeply sad that the President was woken up at 4 in the morning, Chidambaram said.

Published: 27th November 2019 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 04:44 PM

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Former finance minister P Chidambaram Wednesday attacked BJP over the manner in which Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister, saying, "the Governor, the Prime Minister and President are all responsible".

"That is the way they celebrate Constitution Day. That is the honour they show to the Constitution. The Governor, the Prime Minister and President are all responsible for the midnight affair," the 74-year senior Congress lead said.

ALSO READ | INX Media case: Delhi court extends Chidambaram's judicial custody till December 11

"It is sad that the President is involved. I am deeply sad that the President was woken up at 4 in the morning," Chidambaram said while stepping out of the crowded courtroom here.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar extended Chidambaram's judicial custody till December 11 in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

