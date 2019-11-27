Haldwani Medical College professor accused of sexual harassment, charge sheet filed

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A charge sheet has been filed against a professor of Dr Susheela Tiwari Government Medical College and Hospital for alleged sexual harassment of six students. The accused professor was posted as head of the department of pathology department in the medical college. The man has now been transfered from the college.

The approval was granted to issue the charge sheet in the matter by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat earlier this week. Pankaj Pandey, secretary health education said, "The orders have been issued form the directorate and the professor has been asked to submit his reply to the department within a month."

The matter came to light earlier this month after six post-graduate students came forward with allegations of misbehaviour, abuse, molestation and harassment. This comes after a warden in Pt Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology was give a clean chit.

The undergraduate student alleged that the warden of her hostel calls and texts her in an inappropriate manner without mining timings 24x7.

The student in her complaint on October 21, 2019 stated that he asked her to come to his house and 'cook' for him as his wife was not at home. The message was sent by the warden at around 12 midnight. After the allegations by the student, the warden was removed from the position.

The officials of the varsity refused to comment on the matter citing that the matter is sensitive and under investigation.