Jharkhand polls: Apex trade body fields candidate from Ranchi

Amidst political ripples, former Federation of Jharkhand Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) president Pawan Sharma filed his nomination from the Ranchi Assembly seat on Monday.

Published: 27th November 2019 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Though FJCCI officials denied any role in Sharma’s candidature, the decision was said to be taken during a state-level meeting of the apex trade body on Monday to field its candidate from Ranchi and Godda to give a befitting reply to the state government’s alleged apathy towards its cause.

The FJCCI had put up at least eight hoardings in Ranchi in August this year with a slogan ‘Vyaparion Ki Marmik Pukar, Ab To Sudh Lo Sarkar’ to highlight their plight, which they claimed was due to government’s apathy and polices. 

Sharma was accompanied by hundreds of traders, including several former FJCCI presidents and working committee members while filing his nomination. 

In a press release, the FJCCI said it is entitled to field candidates in elections as it is not a registered political party.

Sharma, however, claimed to have the support of traders along with the common man of Ranchi. 

“Looking at state government’s apathy towards the common people, I had to take this decision and have the full support of the business community as well as the common people of Ranchi,” said Sharma. 

