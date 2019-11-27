Home Nation

Lucknow Diary: Etawah Lion Safari opened for public

Uttar Pradesh added another destination for wildlife lovers as the Etawah Lion Safari was thrown open for public recently.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Etawah Lion Safari opened for public

Uttar Pradesh added another destination for wildlife lovers as the Etawah Lion Safari was thrown open for public recently. While visitors will be allowed to track wildlife at the centre but they will have to wait to take a Lion safari as the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) is yet to give its nod. CZA is awaiting the fulfilment of laid norms which says a safari must have at least 10 cubs to open it for the public. Currently, Etawah Lion Safari has 18 lions but only six cubs. It has the distinction of being the only lion breeding centre in the country with research facilities on Asiatic lions.

IIM’s team Skyforce wins big 

Skyforce, a team of three Indian Institute of Management- Lucknow students recently bagged the top prize, among 1,291 teams representing 20 leading institutes of the country, for showcasing a solution for addressing problems faced by accredited social health activists (ASHAs). The national-level competition was organised in Gurugram. The team walked away with a cash prize of `4 lakh and a smartphone for each along with accolades. The theme for the event was based on the premise of driving change for local communities. Participants were encouraged to address micro issues of local importance and present innovative solutions. Skyforce’s members were Himshikha, Abhilash I and Nithiya CH.

Circle officer, SDM go on ‘forceful’ joyride

An aircraft engineer Ravi Singh brought his newly-wed wife, Priyanka, to his native village Musepur in a chopper to fulfil the last wish of his grandfather, late Ghanshyam Singh. Not only the villagers but Hasanganj circle officer (CO) Bheem Kumar Gautam and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Pradeep Verma also went to see the helicopter. While the villagers watched in awe, the CO and SDM, used their official position and crept silently into the chopper forcing the pilot to give them a free joyride. They remained in the air for around 20 minutes before landing at a makeshift helipad.

A noble gesture

A Sikh family in Purkazi, a Muslim-dominated town in Muzaffarnagar district, set an example of communal harmony by donating a piece of land for construction of a mosque. Amid sore memories of communal riots in Muzaffarnagar in 2013, this gesture came as ‘soothing news’ for many who still emphasised on the need for reviving harmony among different communities. Purkazi town has only one Sikh family whose head is septuagenarian Sukhpal Singh Bedi. He handed over the letter of ownership of the land (100 yards) to Purkazi Nagar panchayat chairman Zaheer Farouqi on Guru Purnima. Bedi said if approached by Hindus, he would oblige them with land too. 

