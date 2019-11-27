Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: 35-year-old man gets triple life sentence for sexually assaulting 2-year-old toddler



The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 35-year-old man convicted for sexually assaulting a two-year-old toddler has been awarded triple life sentence by a court in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.

Holding the accused Shitla Prasad Dube guilty for the crime, the Additional District and Sessions Judge in Rewa district on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment and Rs 20,000 fine to the convict under Section 376AB of IPC.

The court also pronounced Dube guilty under Section 376(3) of IPC and awarded life sentence to him along with Rs 4000 fine.

Further, the court also held him guilty under Section 5/6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and awarded him life sentence along with Rs 10,000 fine.

According to Rewa district police superintendent Abid Khan, the two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop owned by her grandfather in Churhata area of Rewa district on November 10.

After arresting the accused, the district police completed the investigations within 72 hours followed by filing of charge-sheet in the case before the court.

The prosecution subsequently succeeded in getting the accused convicted and punished by the court in four days trial.

