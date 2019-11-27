Home Nation

Maharashtra government formation: Uddhav Thackeray to have one NCP Deputy CM, Congress to have Speaker

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge were among the top leaders present at the meeting today.

Published: 27th November 2019 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray leaves after attending a meeting of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi leaders at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai Wednesday Nov. 27 2019.

Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray leaves after attending a meeting of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi leaders at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Uddhav Thackeray will have one Deputy Chief Minister from the NCP while the speaker's post will be held by the Congress, senior NCP leader Praful Patel has said even as the details of portfolio allocation are yet to be finalised.

"There will be one Dy CM from NCP whose name will be finalised in the next few hours. At least one or two leaders from all the three parties will take oath as a minister along with Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow," Patel told reporters as he emerged from a 4-hour-long meeting of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders here at the YB Chavan center in South Mumbai on Wednesday.

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge were among the top leaders present at the meeting today.

"December 3 is the deadline for the trust vote. Before that all the talks regarding power-sharing would be concluded," Patel added.

He, however, didn't confirm the number of portfolios that each constituent of the MVA will get.

Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar are two top contenders for the Dy CM's post and the party is likely to finalise on one name in further meeting tonight, sources said.

Speaker's post was another contentious issue due to which the talks were protracted, sources said.

As per the strength of Maharashtra Assembly, the number of ministers can’t exceed 43 while there is no set formula for a number of senior and junior ministers.

While different formulae were being speculated regarding the number of ministerial posts that each of the party gets, after the resignation of Fadnavis on Tuesday various names were being speculated as the probable ministers in Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet.

The Shiv Sena and NCP are likely to get 15 ministerial berths each in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, according to PTI.

Congress is likely to have 13 ministerial berths.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Thackeray, who is also the Sena president, and Congress veteran Ahmed Patel are among the leaders holding parleys over the council of ministers.

State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat had earlier in the day said that the sharing of portfolios among the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in the next state government is likely to be finalized in a couple of days.

“The ratio of portfolio-sharing will be finalised in the next two days. The number of Cabinet and Minister of State (MoS) posts to be given to each party will also be finalized in the next two days,” he said after taking oath as MLA at the Vidhan Bhavan.

Allocation of portfolios will take a longer time, he said and also declined to comment of the possibility of him being made Dy CM.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Deputy Chief Minister Maharashtra Maharashtra politics
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp