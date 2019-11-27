Home Nation

Mumbai can be hurt, not knocked out, Ratan Tata on 26/11

The terrorists set off bombs under the Taj hotel's central dome, setting off a massive blaze, which later raged through the top floors.

Published: 27th November 2019 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

A photo of the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks inside Taj. (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata on Tuesday paid homage to the "spirit and sense of unity" of Mumbai on the 11th anniversary of the dastardly 26/11 attack.

"A lot has been said about the tragedy of 26/11. The memory of the carnage and loss of life, is still painful. We won't forget the needless suffering caused across the city. But we remain proud of the spirit and the sense of unity of Mumbai.

"We can be hurt, but not knocked out," Tata said in a tweet, attaching a photo of he standing with policemen out the iconic Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel. The Tata property was one of the key targets of the 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan who went on a murderous rampage across the city November 26-28, 2008, killing 166 people, including foreign nationals, before being overcome by security forces.

The terrorists entered the hotel near the Gateway of India by breaking down a side door, attacking guests around the swimming pool before moving inside to the bars and restaurants. Two of the terrorists entered through the front door and started shooting and throwing grenades. They killed at least 31 people.

The terrorists set off bombs under the hotel's central dome, setting off a massive blaze, which later raged through the top floors.

The hotel was later stormed by commandoes who helped to evacuate people trapped inside their rooms.

Hotel General Manager Karambir Kang did his best to help the trapped guests, despite losing his wife and two sons in the attack.

