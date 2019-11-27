Home Nation

NDTV gets IPI award for excellence in journalism for 'Kathua case expose'

The expose of the hypocrisy across the political spectrum 'represented excellence in journalism', anchored by senior journalist Nidhi Razdan, IPI's Indian chapter said.

IPI said the expose of the hypocrisy across the political spectrum 'represented excellence in journalism', anchored by senior journalist Nidhi Razdan. (Photo | Youtube screengrab/NDTV)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The International Press Institute India award for excellence in journalism has been given to private news channel NDTV for its "expose of the conspiracy to scuttle" the Kathua rape and murder case probe.

The expose of the hypocrisy across the political spectrum "represented excellence in journalism", anchored by senior journalist Nidhi Razdan, a statement issued by the India chapter of the Vienna-based International Press Institute said.

IPI India had instituted the annual award in 2003 to recognise and honour the best work done by an Indian media organisation or journalist in print, radio, television and internet mediums, in furtherance of public interest, including safeguarding of freedom of the press and other freedoms such as human right.

A jury of eminent editors headed by former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee considered the entries received and unanimously selected NDTV for the prestigious award, the statement said.

"The award is for the expose of the conspiracy to scuttle probe into the heinous Kathua rape and murder, and a strong expose of the political hypocrisy across the political spectrum represented excellence in journalism," it said.

The award, which comprises a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, a trophy and a citation, will be presented to NDTV at a function here next month.

The first award for the IPI India Excellence in Journalism, 2003 was given to The Indian Express for its reporting of the Gujarat riots and its aftermath.

NDTV had also won the award in 2004 for its expose of the baby-swapping racket in Hyderabad, and the corruption trail of the Telgi stamp scam.

Karan Thapar, Tehelka, Hindustan Times are among the other awardees.

The India chapter of the IPI is an active forum of editors, publishers and senior executives of newspapers, magazines and news agencies, all of whom are members of the International Press Institute, the statement said.

Founded 70 years ago in New York by a group of editors from 15 countries, IPI has grown into a truly global organisation committed to the furtherance of the freedom of press, it said.

