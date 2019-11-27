Home Nation

 Railways slap penalty on Rajasthan Minister for transporting 500 kgs marriage cards on train

Published: 27th November 2019 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 08:50 PM

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: For a senior Minister of the Gehlot government, receiving the delivery of the marriage cards of his daughter via train has become an expensive affair.

The Railways seized the marriage cards of the daughter of Pramod Jain Bhaya, the Mines Minister in the Rajasthan Government, which were brought to Kota in 17 cartons on the Okha-Varanasi Express because they weighed far more than the permissible limit.

A fine of Rs 11,000 was imposed as  Cartons weighed 500 kg though according to the railway rules, a passenger can carry a maximum of 35 kgs of luggage. 

The train reached Kota station at around 9:30 am on Friday. Two youths came out of the third AC coach (B1 / B4). On duty Deputy, SS (Commercial) and RPF personnel deployed on the platform reached the coach and questioned the young men who were removing the cartons from the coach. 

 The youths said that the cartons belonged to the Mines Minister. During interrogation, it was revealed that the coach attendant in the train was given two thousand rupees by an acquaintance of the Minister in Ahmedabad to keep these cards in the train.  Rail officers weighed 17 cartons which came out to be 500 kilograms.

Pramod Jain Bhaya said,  "I had given the job of printing the card to a printing press in Baran. I do not know to whom they further assigned the job to. Anyway, once it was brought to my notice, we have paid the fine."

According to railway rules, a passenger can carry a maximum of only 35 kgs of luggage. In case a passenger has more luggage, it can be transported only by booking the same in the train parcel van/coach.

