Rajasthan woman given triple talaq, gang-raped by in-laws

The woman alleged that when she objected to triple talaq, her father-in-law and his brother allegedly raped her while her brother-in-law beat her up,

Published: 27th November 2019 05:58 PM

By PTI

JAIPUR: A woman has alleged that she was raped by her father-in-law and another relative, while her husband pronounced 'talaq' to her thrice, all in the same day.

According to an FIR registered at the women police station of Bhiwadi on Monday, the woman, aged around 25 years, claimed that she was given instant divorce by her husband by uttering 'talaq' thrice on last Friday.

That day itself, when she objected to triple talaq, her father-in-law and his brother allegedly raped her while her brother-in-law beat her up, the police said.

"The husband has been booked for giving triple talaq, brother-in-law for beating her, the father-in-law and the other relative for gang-rape.

Investigation into the matter is on," the police said, adding no arrest has been so far.

In the same police station, another case related with triple talaq was registered on direction of a local court on Tuesday.

"The woman has alleged that her husband has give her triple talaq over phone on 17 November.

She has also named her father-in-law, mother-in-law and other relatives of the husband in the FIR," the police said.

They have booked under relevant sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

