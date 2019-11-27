Shiv Sena worker quits over Uddhav Thackeray joining hands with Congress, NCP
My conscious and ideology does not permit me to work with Congress. I cannot work half heartedly, Ramesh Solanki tweeted.
Published: 27th November 2019 02:06 PM | Last Updated: 27th November 2019 02:06 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: The decision of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to join hands with the Congress and NCP to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra has not gone down well with a party worker from Mumbai who announced his resignation on Tuesday night.
Ramesh Solanki took to twitter to announce his resignation "I am resigning from my respected post in BVS/YuvaSena and @ShivSena. I thank @OfficeofUT and Adibhai @AUThackeray for giving me opportunity to work and serve the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Hindustan," he wrote from twitter handle @Rajput_Ramesh.
"My conscious and ideology does not permit me to work with Congress. I cannot work half heartedly (sic)," he tweeted.
My Resignation— Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) November 26, 2019
I am resigning from my respected post in BVS/YuvaSena and @ShivSena
I thank @OfficeofUT and Adibhai @AUThackeray for giving me opportunity to work and serve the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Hindustan pic.twitter.com/I0uIf13Ed2
Thackeray is the Chief Ministerial nominee of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress.