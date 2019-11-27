VVIP chopper scam: ED opposes bail application of Ratul Puri

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday opposed the bail application of businessman Ratul Puri in the money laundering case related to the multi-crore VVIP chopper scam.



It informed Special Judge Arvind Kumar that the stage was not fit to release Puri on bail since the investigation was still ongoing. If granted the relief, the accused may flee from justice and hamper the investigation, it said.

Puri has moved a bail plea, saying that he was not required for the investigation and that no purpose will be solved by keeping him further custody. Puri, who was arrested by the ED on September 4, is in judicial custody. The ED recently filed a supplementary Prosecution Complaint against Puri and Jaspreet Ahuja in the VVIP chopper deal case.

In January 2014, India had scrapped a contract with Finmeccanica’s British subsidiary, AgustaWestland, for supplying 12 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks worth Rs 423 crore being paid to secure the deal.



Puri is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. The Congress veteran has said that he had full faith that the courts would take a correct stand in this high-profile case.