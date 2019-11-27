Home Nation

VVIP chopper scam: ED opposes bail application of Ratul Puri

Enforcement Directorate informed Special Judge Arvind Kumar that the stage was not fit to release Ratul Puri on bail since the investigation was still ongoing.

Published: 27th November 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri leaves Enforcement Directorate office after being arrested in connection with a Rs 354 crore bank loan fraud case in New Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday opposed the bail application of businessman Ratul Puri in the money laundering case related to the multi-crore VVIP chopper scam.

It informed Special Judge Arvind Kumar that the stage was not fit to release Puri on bail since the investigation was still ongoing. If granted the relief, the accused may flee from justice and hamper the investigation, it said.

Puri has moved a bail plea, saying that he was not required for the investigation and that no purpose will be solved by keeping him further custody. Puri, who was arrested by the ED on September 4, is in judicial custody. The ED recently filed a supplementary Prosecution Complaint against Puri and Jaspreet Ahuja in the VVIP chopper deal case.

In January 2014, India had scrapped a contract with Finmeccanica’s British subsidiary, AgustaWestland, for supplying 12 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks worth Rs 423 crore being paid to secure the deal.

Puri is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. The Congress veteran has said that he had full faith that the courts would take a correct stand in this high-profile case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VVIP chopper scam Enforcement Directorate Arvind Kumar Kamal Nath
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp