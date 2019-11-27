Will Ajit Pawar be rewarded for his return to NCP fold with deputy CM post? 

By Online Desk

A day after resigning as the deputy CM of Maharashtra, there are now rumours that the Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar could be deputy CM again.

Sources within the party said the junior Pawar is likely to be elected as the party's floor leader in the House later on Wednesday ahead of Uddhav Thackeray being sworn in as CM on Thursday.

They also indicated that there is a possibility that Ajit Pawar will be the NCP's Deputy CM nominee and not Jayant Patil.

The younger Pawar had been axed as legislature party chief after he revolted against the NCP and joined hands with the BJP to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister last Saturday.

The revolt ended when he quit as the deputy CM on Tuesday. Later, he met his uncle and party supremo Sharad Pawar. In the three-party legislature meeting on Tuesday night, two leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal, backed Ajit Pawar's rehabilitation in the party.