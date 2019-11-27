Home Nation

Will CM Uddhav dump Bullet Train for farmers' welfare?

Following Fadnavis’ resignation, many had expressed fears that big-ticket projects might be immediate victims to vendetta politics.

Published: 27th November 2019 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 10:01 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Bullet Train, greenfield refinery at Nanar and Metro car shed in Aarey were just a few of the projects opposed by the Shiv Sena during the past five years under the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis. Now, when Uddhav Thackeray is about to take oath as Chief Minister, speculation is high on whether any of these projects will be rolled back.

Of the several big-ticket infrastructure projects initiated in Maharashtra during Fadnavis’ tenure, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Railway or Bullet Train project met with probably the stiffest resistance.

ALSO READ: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Only 10 per cent land acquired in Palghar town, says RTI

Farmers from Thane and the Palghar belt have opposed their lands being acquired for the project while most opposition parties, as well as the Shiv Sena, had questioned the choice of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route for the project. They had also expressed solidarity with the farmers and opposed the acquisition of their lands.

Now, questions are being asked as to what the government plans to do to keep its word. A senior NCP leader, who had participated in the agitation against the Bullet Train project, said they are examining whether the state government can divert its share of Rs 5,000 crore in this project to the loan waiver scheme that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government plans to bring in for the farmers’ welfare.

ALSO READ: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fare to be around Rs 3,000, says Official

Outgoing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that he would continue to look after existing projects and the interest of the common man from the Opposition benches. This means the issue is likely to be a point of clash for the government from the moment it assumes office.

Following Fadnavis’ resignation, many had expressed fears that big-ticket projects might be immediate victims to vendetta politics.

“Whoever in Maharashtra is the next CM, I hope the Metro work does not stop. Please,” author Devdutt Pattanaik tweeted.

However, a senior Shiv Sena leader cleared the party’s stand on the issue, saying it opposed projects only based on the apprehensions of locals.

“Uddhavji has said many times that the Shiv Sena won’t oppose the project if people want it for their welfare. There is no reason why this stand should change,” the leader said.

ALSO READ: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Only 10 per cent land acquired in Palghar town, says RTI

The Rs 46,000 crore worth Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor is another project which the Shiv Sena had initially opposed. However, after addressing the concerns of farmers, Shiv Sena leader and MSRDC minister Eknath Shinde had started working aggressively on this project.

Since there is no opposition to the project now, it may get a go-ahead from the new government. However, several Metro projects that are in various stages of environmental clearances might face an uncertain future under the new government, said a senior official while requesting anonymity.

“Demand for scrutiny of financial and environmental aspects of the projects would certainly be raised,” said environmental activist Manish Gadia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bullet train Mumbai Metro Mumbai-Nagpur corridor CM Uddhav
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp