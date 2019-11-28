Home Nation

20 people were killed in terror-related incidents in J&K since abrogation of Article 370: Government 

The home ministry further said various developmental projects have been announced by the Centre in several sectors — health, tourism, agriculture, horticulture and individual beneficiary central schem

Published: 28th November 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley.

Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday informed Parliament that 20 people, comprising 17 civilians and three security personnel, have been killed in terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 when the government scrapped Article 370 and 35A that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. 

While responding to a question by Indian Union Muslim League PV Abdul Wahab in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said 129 persons were injured during the same period. Reddy told the upper house that no one died in police firing.

The MHA also stated that 5,161 persons were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5.

Out of these, only 609 persons are presently under detention. At least 281 out of the total number of arrested persons are believed to be stone pelters, added MHA.

In response to another question on J&K by Trinamool MP Shanta Chhetri, the minister said, “There is no specific report received from Jammu and Kashmir government on financial losses following the Centre’s security measures.”

The home ministry further said various developmental projects have been announced by the Centre in several sectors — health, tourism, agriculture, horticulture and individual beneficiary central schemes.

The valley has reportedly suffered economic losses of around Rs 7,100 crore after the Narendra Modi-led BJP government revoked provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution on August 5 and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories— Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

