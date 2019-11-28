AIMPLB has time to file Ayodhya review till December 9: Zafaryab Jilani

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Just a day after UP Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) decided at its meeting that it would not file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya issue, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), on Wednesday, reiterated its stand saying it would file a review petition against apex court order before December 9.

AIMPLB tweeted, “Exercising our constitutional right, we are going to file a review petition in the #Babrimasjidcase during the first week of December. Sunni Waqf Board’s decision not to pursue the case won’t legally affect us. All Muslim organizations are on the same page.”

The AIMPLB member secretary and senior advocate Zafaryab Jilani claimed that the board was determined to seek a review of the November 9 order.

“We have time till December 9 as the petition should be filed within one month of the delivery of verdict,” Jilani said.

He added that AIMPLB would go ahead with its decision irrespective of the stand taken by the Sunni Waqf Board.