CBSE exam fee hike for 2020 Board on no profit no loss principle: HRD Ministry

The fee hike by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is from Rs 750 to Rs 1,200, the Human Resource Development Minister said during Question Hour.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Barring schools of the Delhi government, the CBSE has increased the examination fees for Class X and XII Board Examination 2020 on no profit no loss principle, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

"The CBSE has increased examination fess of Class X and XII Board Examination 2020, on no profit no loss principle from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500 for all categories of students, including SC/ST candidates for all schools in whole of India, except for schools of Delhi government," he said.

For 1,299 schools of Delhi government, examination fee for all categories of Class X students has been increased from Rs 375 to Rs 1,200 and for Class XII students from Rs 600 to Rs 1,200, he said.

He said the CBSE is a self financed and self-reliant board and generates its own resources.

"It does not take any funds from the consolidated fund of India or any other authority for its expenses," he said.

