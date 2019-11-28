Home Nation

Gobind Singh Longowal elected as apex gurdwara body chief third time in a row

He was expected to retain the post as he enjoys the confidence of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal who controls the body that manages historic Sikh shrines in north India.

Published: 28th November 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

SGPC’s president Gobind Singh Longowal (third from left) with office bearers at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar on Wednesday | Pti

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Gobind Singh Longowal was on Wednesday unanimously re-elected as the president of  Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) ‘mini parliament’ of the Sikhs amid ruckus at the general house meeting of the committee in Amritsar.

Longowal was re-elected unanimously after his name was proposed by former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur and was endorsed by Alwinder Pal Singh Pakhoke, nephew of Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) president and former MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, becoming the 44th chief of the SGPC. He will head the gurdwara body for the third time in a row after being elected as its chief for the first time in November 2017.

Meanwhile, ten members including Balwinder Singh Bains, Mahinder Singh Hussainpur, Sukhdev Singh Bhaur, Amrik Singh Shahpur and Sarwan Singh walked out of the meeting protesting on the handling of the sacrilege incidents of 2015. They also claimed that it was not right to announce the name of a person as president without stating what he had done in his previous term.  

Besides Longowal,  Harjinder Singh Dhami and Rajinder Singh Mehta were re-elected general secretary and senior vice-president, respectively.

He had twice remained MLA and also served as minister in Punjab Government and was a close associate of former SAD leader Harchand Singh Longowal. He was expected to retain the post as he enjoys the confidence of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal who controls the body that manages historic Sikh shrines in north India.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp