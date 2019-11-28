Home Nation

Jharkhand polls: From jobs to BPL family members to NRC in state, manifestos make tall promises

Releasing the manifesto, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said the BJP is committed to rooting out Maoism from the state. 

Published: 28th November 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Assembly polls are around the corner and the political parties are making tall promises to woo voters in Jharkhand. BJP, which released its manifesto on Wednesday, promised a job for at least one member of every BPL family and National Registration Citizens (NRC) in Jharkhand if re-elected to power while the JMM assured to ensure Rs 72,000 annually to poor families besides Rs 3 lakh for construction of three-room houses for them.

Releasing the manifesto, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said the BJP is committed to rooting out Maoism from the state. 

Das said employment for youths and preparing them for self-employment is the BJP’s top priority.

The 63-page booklet provided by the BJP also promises to implement NRC in the state.

Meanwhile, the 19-page manifesto, called ‘Nishchay Patra’ released by JMM president Shibu Soren and other party leaders, intends to ensure employment for all, giving women and native of Jharkhand their rights.

It also promised to give government jobs to five lakh youths within two years of coming into power and free electricity up to 100 units for all in Jharkhand.

“After coming to power, the JMM alliance will ensure free electricity in the state up to 100 units. We will also ensure that `72,000 reaches every poor household every year if JMM comes to power in Jharkhand,” said Soren. 

The JMM manifesto also promises unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 for graduates and Rs 7,000 for postgraduates, till they get jobs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRC Raghubar Das Jharkhand Assembly Elections Jharkhand Polls
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp