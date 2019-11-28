Jharkhand polls: From jobs to BPL family members to NRC in state, manifestos make tall promises

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: Assembly polls are around the corner and the political parties are making tall promises to woo voters in Jharkhand. BJP, which released its manifesto on Wednesday, promised a job for at least one member of every BPL family and National Registration Citizens (NRC) in Jharkhand if re-elected to power while the JMM assured to ensure Rs 72,000 annually to poor families besides Rs 3 lakh for construction of three-room houses for them.

Releasing the manifesto, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said the BJP is committed to rooting out Maoism from the state.

Das said employment for youths and preparing them for self-employment is the BJP’s top priority.

The 63-page booklet provided by the BJP also promises to implement NRC in the state.

Meanwhile, the 19-page manifesto, called ‘Nishchay Patra’ released by JMM president Shibu Soren and other party leaders, intends to ensure employment for all, giving women and native of Jharkhand their rights.

It also promised to give government jobs to five lakh youths within two years of coming into power and free electricity up to 100 units for all in Jharkhand.

“After coming to power, the JMM alliance will ensure free electricity in the state up to 100 units. We will also ensure that `72,000 reaches every poor household every year if JMM comes to power in Jharkhand,” said Soren.

The JMM manifesto also promises unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 for graduates and Rs 7,000 for postgraduates, till they get jobs.