Man complains he received threatening call from Pakistan, FIR lodged

Published: 28th November 2019 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KANPUR: Police in this city of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday registered an FIR on a complaint of a local resident that he received a threatening call from Pakistan registered mobile number.

Rajiv Kumar of Kalyanpur complained that he got a threatening call and an FIR has been registered in this connection, police said.

Rajiv Kumar is state vice president of an organisation, 'Namo Sena India', and has also stated in the complaint that he is a distant relative of President Ram Nath Kovind, Superintendent of Police (West) Anil Kumar said.

Police have sought the help of cyber cell and will be contacting WhatsApp for collecting more details, said Circle Officer (Kalyanpur) Ajay Kumar.

"The FIR has been lodged on charges of criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication and investigations are on," the SP said.

A police gunner has been provided to Rajiv Kumar after the threat call. Rajiv Kumar told reporters that he received the threat call on WhatsApp voice call containing Pakistan's ISD code.

The caller had told him that he was working with the organisation, 'Namo sena', named after the prime minister, and asked him to leave it or he and his family will be blown up with RDX.

