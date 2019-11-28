Home Nation

NCP MP Supriya Sule 'misses Bal Thackeray, Meenatai'

NCP MP Supriya Sule recalled how both treated her with so much love and affection more than a daughter.

Published: 28th November 2019 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 03:31 PM

NCP MP Supriya Sule

NCP MP Supriya Sule (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule-Pawar on Thursday said she was "missing so much" the Shiv Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray and Meenatai Thackeray.

"Maa Saheb and Bala Saheb. missing you so much today. Both of you should have been here today," she said in a touching tweet.

She recalled how both treated her with so much love and affection more than a daughter.

"Their role in my life will always be special and memorable," said Sule.

On Wednesday morning, the daughter of NCP President Sharad Pawar, caught the nation's eye when she welcomed all the newly-elected legislators irrespective of their parties, as they trooped down to the Vidhan Bhavan for their swearing-in ceremony.

She had greeted with warm hugs Aditya Thackeray, her cousin Ajit Pawar, her nephew Rohit Pawar, smiled and shook hands with former Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Prithviraj Chavan, former Speakers Haribhau Bagade and Dilip Walse-Patil, and other senior leaders from Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and other parties, besides the younger MLAs.

Supriya Sule's comments came just hours ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Balasaheb Tahckeray's son and Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park later on Thursday.

Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari in the presence of a large number of dignitaries, invited guests, celebs from the entertainment and sport fields, industrialists, farmers, widows and party workers.

