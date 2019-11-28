Home Nation

Pakistan trying to reactivate Balakot camp: Modi government in Rajya Sabha

Published: 28th November 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan. (File| AP)

Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan. (File| AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday said inputs indicate that attempts are being made to reactivate terror camps at Balakot in Pakistan which was bombed by the Indian Air Force fighters.

There has also been an increase in ceasefire violations, the Union Home Ministry told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.  

“Inputs indicate that attempts are being made by Pakistan-based terror outfits to reactivate its camp at Balakot and restart their religious and Jihadi indoctrination courses against India,” Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply. 

Reddy added that the central government is committed to taking all necessary steps to protect the borders of the country. 

Reddy said the government has adopted a policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism and the security forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering it as a result of which a large number of terrorists have been neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir during the past few years.

The minister said till November 17 this year as many as 594 terror incidents have taken place in J&K, in which 37 civilians and 79 security personnel were killed. 

He said a total of 614 terrorist incidents have taken place in J&K in 2018 in which 39 civilians and 91 security personnel were killed.

Comments

