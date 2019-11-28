Home Nation

Panchayati Raj system finally taking roots in Jammu and Kashmir: Governor G C Murmu

Governor G C Murmu highlighted the role of organising awareness campaigns to sensitise people about various welfare schemes being run by the government.

Published: 28th November 2019 12:48 AM

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu (File Photo| ANI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Panchayati Raj system is finally taking roots in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor G C Murmu said on Wednesday and urged people to actively participate in the ongoing 'Back to the Village-2' programme.

Murmu made the remarks during a visit to Panchayat Dheerti of block Panthal in Reasi district to get a first-hand experience of the flagship programme which commenced across the Union Territory on November 25, an official spokesman said.

He said Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam;  Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma; Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib;  Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Rashmi Wazir; and various district officers, panchayat representatives and locals were present on the occasion.

"The Panchayati Raj system is finally taking roots in Jammu and Kashmir and the people need to come forward with enthusiasm and actively participate in gram sabhas to identify the development issues, report them at the appropriate forum and supervise the execution on the ground, thereby strengthening panchayats in true sense," the Lt governor said.

He highlighted the role of organising awareness campaigns to sensitise people about various welfare schemes being run by the government.

ALSO READ: Terror incidents in J&K have come down to almost nil, says Rajnath in Lok Sabha

Speaking on sustainable development, Murmu emphasised on adopting a scientific approach while executing development projects in J and K with special focus to be laid on protecting forests and other natural resources.

The chief secretary said strong efforts have been put in to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system in J and K as a result of which, the UT has emerged with one of the most "forward-looking" Panchayati Raj systems in the country.

Earlier, the Lt governor laid the foundation stone of the boundary wall of the Government Middle School, Moori, under the 'Back to Village' programme in convergence with MGNREGA.

Murmu assured that all the genuine demands and issues put forth by the public and panchayat representatives during the programme would be looked into meticulously by the government and redressed at the earliest, the spokesman said.

