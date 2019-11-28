Home Nation

Shiv Sena lauds Sharad Pawar, dubs him 'margdarshak' of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' acknowledged Sharad Pawar's efforts in taking the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance forward.

Published: 28th November 2019 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray set to take oath as Maharashtra's chief minister, the party on Thursday heaped praises on NCP chief Sharad Pawar and termed him 'margdarshak' (guide) of the new government in the state.

Though the Shiv Sena espouses the Hindutva ideology, it formed the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' alliance with the NCP and Congress when the Uddhav Thackeray-led party fell out with the BJP over the issue of sharing the chief minister's post after the last month's Assembly elections.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' acknowledged Sharad Pawar's efforts in taking the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance forward.

The NCP chief, who spoke to Ajit Pawar on Tuesday and asked him to revisit his decision of supporting the BJP, has been credited for the u-turn by his nephew and is being described as the state political drama's 'man of the match'.

"A strong and experienced 'margdarshak' like Sharad Pawar is with us. This government will not function with any deceitful intention against anyone," the Sena said With the single largest party BJP being unable to form government, the Sena described the change in political dynamics as the "rise of a new sun" in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ | Opposition bigwigs likely to give Uddhav’s swearing-in ceremony as Maharashtra CM a miss

"The current mood of happiness in the state can be equated with the one the entire country had at the time of Independence on August 15, 1947," the Marathi daily said.

The Sena asserted that the state machinery will not be used for conspiring against anyone.

Without naming the BJP, it said the Sena leader did not bow down to any pressure from the Centre.

"At a time when prominent leaders from across the country are kneeling before rulers in Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray did not bow down to such pressure tactics. He did not compromise with his pride and refused to join hands with people who 'lied' to him," the Marathi publication said.

It said that former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has cursed the Sena-NCP-Congress government, saying the dispensation standing on three legs will not survive, but this is his "delusion".

"There is no confusion among the three parties about the development of the state," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray NCP Shiv Sena Sharad Pawar Maha Vikas Aghadi
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp