Shiv Sena sought votes in Modi’s name, ditched mandate: Amit Shah hits out at 'Maha Aghadi'

NEW DELHI: BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at the Shiv Sena, saying the party had dishonoured the popular mandate while stressing that each MLA of the Udhav Thackeray-led party had sought votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Sena had put out the PM’s cut-outs in every constituency where their candidates contested, he said.

Shah also accused the Congress and the NCP of trading off the CM’s post to gain power even when they had got the mandate to sit in the Opposition.

“Is it not horse-trading that the Congress-NCP offered CM’s post to Sena to break our pre-poll alliance?” he asked.

Speaking at a television programme, Shah said the BJP staked claim to form the government after NCP’s legislative party leader Ajit Pawar offered support to the party.

“He came up with the offer of support. We believed, and jointly staked claims to form the government,” he said.

The BJP chief said he had never promised the Sena supremo that his party could get the CM’s post on 50:50 sharing basis.

“In the presence of Shiv Sena leaders, the PM and I said many times that Devendra Fadnavis would be the CM if the alliance got the majority.”