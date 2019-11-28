Uttarakhand bypolls: BJP's Chandra Pant wins in Pithoragarh Assembly seat

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Bhartiya Janta Party won the bypoll on Pithoragarh state legislative assembly seat after Chandra Pant was declared the winner on Thursday. Pant, wife of late Prakash Pant, former finance minister of Uttarakhand defeated Anju Lunthi from Congress.

Celebrating the win, BJP state president and MP from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar seat said, "People have paid homage to their loving leader Pant ji. I congratulate Chandra Pant ji and our workers for the win. I am also thankful to the people of the assembly seat."

Bypoll to the seat was necessitated following the demise of BJP leader and former Cabinet Minister Prakash Pant earlier this year.

BJP fielded Prakash Pant's wife Chandra Pant from the seat while Congress fielded Anju Lumchi.

Many experts termed the move as a walkover. Earlier, Mayukh Mahar who defeated late Prakash Pant in state assembly elections in the year 2012 refused to contest the elections from the coveted seat.

Prakash Pant defeated Mayukh Mahar of INC in 2017 state assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had travelled to Pithoragarh to address a rally in his support.