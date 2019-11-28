Will deal with 65 affluent unauthorised colonies of Delhi later: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Lok Sabha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the Lok Sabha on Thursday that the government will deal with the issue of 65 affluent unauthorised colonies in Delhi later.

He said the government had decided to grant ownership rights to the residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the national capital first.

"Had we taken up the issue of affluent colonies, you would have termed us as 'suit-boot ki sarkar'," the minister said on a lighter note.

Amid a war of words between the members of the BJP, Congress and AAP during a discussion on a bill to grant ownership rights to the residents of Delhi's unauthorised colonies, Puri said every chief minister had contributed to make Delhi what it was today.

Earlier in the day, he had said the mapping of 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi will be completed by December 31.

The minister was responding to a debate on the bill.