Home Nation

15-year-old sends police on hunt with false gang rape claim 

The minor had alleged that when she was on her way to school on November 14, four men kidnapped her, took her to Asangaon in Thane district and raped her, he said.

Published: 29th November 2019 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THANE: A 15-year-old girl sent the Bhiwandi police on a wild goose chase after filing a false complaint of kidnap and gang rape, police said on Friday.

Following the complaint on November 18, the Shanti Nagar police of Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town registered an offence against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

The minor had alleged that when she was on her way to school on November 14, four men kidnapped her, took her to Asangaon in Thane district and raped her, he said.

As the matter seemed serious, senior police officials got involved in the case, the official said, adding that in the course of the investigation, the police found several loopholes in the teen's narrative, the official said.

When they could not find anything on the CCTV footage collected from Kalyan, Asangaon and Vasind railway stations, the police called in the minor's parents and advocates to prove that there are loopholes in the story, he added.

After being confronted about the contradictions in her version of events, the teen confessed that she had made the whole thing up, as she had left home after a quarrel with her parents and had to lie about her whereabouts to avoid being scolded for running away, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
false complaint rape complaint
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp