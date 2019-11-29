Home Nation

BJP leader jailed for snatching file from cop, tearing it

KOLKATA: A city court on Friday sentenced a local BJP leader to one-year imprisonment for snatching a file from a police officer and tearing it inside the court compound.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court convicted Rakesh Singh for criminal intimidation and applying criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

Singh was accused of deterring the investigating officer in another case against him inside the CMM court compound on February 19, 2015.

He was also charged with snatching a file from the police officer and tearing it. The court sentenced Singh to one-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000. Singh is a BJP leader of the Kidderpore Port area of the city.

