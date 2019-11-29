Centre extends ban on ULFA for five years 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday extended for five years the ban on insurgent outfit United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) and its factions, wings and fronts for continuing subversive activities, including killings, kidnapping and extortions.

In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the ULFA was indulging in illegal and violent activities intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India in furtherance of its objective of ‘liberating’ Assam.

The government declared the ULFA and all its wings as “unlawful association” in exercise of the powers conferred by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. “The government, having regard to the activities of ULFA, and to meet the sustained and ever-increasing violence committed by ULFA in the recent past against police, armed forces and civilians, is of the opinion that circumstances exist which render it necessary to declare ULFA to be an unlawful association with immediate effect,” the MHA stated.