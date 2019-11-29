Give BJP one more chance, will make Jharkhand best state: Amit Shah

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: BJP president Amit Shah asserted that the Raghubar Das government has ushered in several changes in the lives of the people in Jharkhand in the last five years. The people can now come out of the homes fearlessly in the night also as there is no disturbance in the region, he said at poll rallies in Chatra and Garhwa on Thursday. “The BJP government has succeeded in burying Maoists 20 ft deep inside the ground,” he claimed.

In the last five years, he said, the BJP government laid a network of roads, constructed toilets, set up industries, provided power and gas connections to households and doled out several other benefits to the people of Jharkhand. “Development is not possible with disturbances. It is possible only with ability. “

“The Maoists may live for a few more days as the BJP will be coming to power again in Jharkhand. They will be then rooted out completely from here,” Shah said, adding that Maoism is a hurdle in development of the eastern state.

Noting that it was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2000, which spearheaded the creation of Jharkhand, the BJP chief promised that PM Narendra Modi and CM Raghubar Das will take forward the state created by Vajpayee.

“Give one more chance to BJP Government and we will make it number one state in the country,” Shah said, as he appealed to the people not to vote for their legislator, minister or chief minister, but to vote for giving right direction to their state.