Home Nation

Give BJP one more chance, will make Jharkhand best state: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah asserted that the Raghubar Das government has ushered in several changes in the lives of the people in Jharkhand in the last five years.

Published: 29th November 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses an election rally in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district on Thursday (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RAIPUR: BJP president Amit Shah asserted that the Raghubar Das government has ushered in several changes in the lives of the people in Jharkhand in the last five years. The people can now come out of the homes fearlessly in the night also as there is no disturbance in the region, he said at poll rallies in Chatra and Garhwa on Thursday.  “The BJP government has succeeded in burying Maoists 20 ft deep inside the ground,” he claimed. 

In the last five years, he said, the BJP government laid a network of roads, constructed toilets, set up industries, provided power and gas connections to households and doled out several other benefits to the people of Jharkhand. “Development is not possible with disturbances. It is possible only with ability. “ 

“The Maoists may live for a few more days as the BJP will be coming to power again in Jharkhand. They will be then rooted out completely from here,” Shah said, adding that Maoism is a hurdle in development of the eastern state.

Noting that it was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2000, which spearheaded the creation of Jharkhand, the BJP chief promised that PM Narendra Modi and CM Raghubar Das will take forward the state created by Vajpayee.   

“Give one more chance to BJP Government and we will make it number one state in the country,” Shah said, as he appealed to the people not to vote for their legislator, minister or chief minister, but to vote for giving right direction to their state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah BJP Jharkhand assembly elections Jharkhand Polls Maoism Maoists Jharkhand  BJP
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp