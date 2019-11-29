Diyas to replace Shaurya Diwas in Ayodhya on December 6

By IANS

AYODHYA: Breaking its 26-year-old tradition, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided not to observe December 6 as 'Shaurya Diwas' here this year, but, instead will mark the day by lighting diyas (earthen lamps) in temples across the pilgrim town.

After demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, the VHP had been observing the day as 'Shaurya Diwas' every year.

Sharad Sharma, VHP spokesperson said, "As the Supreme Court has given its verdict in favour of Ram temple, we have decided not to observe 'Dhaurya Diwas' on December 6 this year. Instead, we will light diyas in all temples in Ayodhya."

The VHP will also request people living in Ayodhya to light earthen lamps in their homes.

Apparently, after the Supreme Court verdict, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) is taking all precautions to avoid any communal tension across the country.

The saffron outfits were asked not to hold any celebrations on November 9 when the Supreme Court verdict was announced.

It may be recalled that on November 9, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had unanimously ruled in favour of the entire disputed land, spread over 2.77 acres, being handed over to a trust formed by the government, for construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The court also directed the Centre to allocate five acre land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board in Ayodhya for construction of mosque.