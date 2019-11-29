Home Nation

Forces to get choppers, aircraft worth Rs 22K cr

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accorded approval for capital procurement for the services amounting to over `22,800 crore on Thursday.

Published: 29th November 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a Navy helicopter used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accorded approval for capital procurement for the services amounting to over Rs 22,800 crore on Thursday. The DAC approved procurement of P8I aircraft for the Navy and twin engine heavy helicopters (TEHH) for the Indian Coast Guard.   

Ministry of Defence informed, “Procurement of medium range anti-submarine warfare P8I aircraft for the Navy would greatly strengthen the Navy’s capabilities for maritime coastal surveillance, Anti-Submarine Warfare and Anti-Surface Vesse strike.”TEHH for the Indian Coast Guard would allow them to undertake missions to prevent maritime terrorism, infiltration of terrorists by sea routes and undertake search and rescue operations, added MoD. 

To boost the ‘Make in India’ initiative, DAC accorded approval for indigenous design, development and manufacturing of thermal imaging night sights’ for assault rifles. These will be manufactured by Indian private sector and enhance night fighting capabilities of troops. The DAC as a follow up of the successful indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control programme also agreed to procure additional AWACS units.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Defence Acquisition Council Rajnath Singh Indian Navy helicopters Indian Coast Guard Defence Ministry
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp