Forces to get choppers, aircraft worth Rs 22K cr

Mayank Singh

NEW DELHI: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accorded approval for capital procurement for the services amounting to over Rs 22,800 crore on Thursday. The DAC approved procurement of P8I aircraft for the Navy and twin engine heavy helicopters (TEHH) for the Indian Coast Guard.

Ministry of Defence informed, “Procurement of medium range anti-submarine warfare P8I aircraft for the Navy would greatly strengthen the Navy’s capabilities for maritime coastal surveillance, Anti-Submarine Warfare and Anti-Surface Vesse strike.”TEHH for the Indian Coast Guard would allow them to undertake missions to prevent maritime terrorism, infiltration of terrorists by sea routes and undertake search and rescue operations, added MoD.

To boost the ‘Make in India’ initiative, DAC accorded approval for indigenous design, development and manufacturing of thermal imaging night sights’ for assault rifles. These will be manufactured by Indian private sector and enhance night fighting capabilities of troops. The DAC as a follow up of the successful indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control programme also agreed to procure additional AWACS units.