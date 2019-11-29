Home Nation

Gotabaya's India visit: Modi announces $50 million anti-terror aid, $400 million line of credit

Modi said that he was confident that the new government in Sri Lanka will address all the issues relating to the Tamil community in the island nation.

Published: 29th November 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 04:14 PM

Indo-lanka ties

Prime minister Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a $50 million aid to Sri Lanka to tackle terrorism. The announcement was made after PM Modi and Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa held ‘fruitful talks’.

Addressing a joint press conference, Modi said that he was confident that the new government in Sri Lanka will address all the issues relating to the Tamil community in the island nation.

The Prime Minister also announced a $400 million line of credit and hoped that it would further boost Sri Lanka’s development.

ALSO READ: India, Sri Lanka need to work together for welfare of people: Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Earlier in the day, Rajapaksa called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The newly-elected President said that India has always been a key partner in aiding anti-terror activities in the country.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the aid and hope that it will help to boost our intelligence and counter-terror capabilities,” Rajapaksa said. 

He also invited Modi to visit the island nation.

