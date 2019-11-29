Guwahati  Diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Mahanta criticises AGP leadership

Former chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta is on a collision course with the leadership of his party, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), on the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill again. He is miffed with the party’s handling of the issue. The AGP is opposed to the Bill but not pulling out of the Sarbananda Sonowal government. Mahanta is also unhappy that the AGP has formed its students’ wing. The party did not react on his jibe, but criticised the former CM for his vitriol in public on the issue of the formation of the students’ wing saying he was at the meeting where the decision was made.

Filmfare Awards ceremony in city

Come February 2020, the Filmfare Awards ceremony will be held for the first time in six decades outside Mumbai. Over the years, the event has become one of the most sought-after awards show in India. The `23 crore worth event will be organised in Guwahati by the BJP government to promote tourism. Critics are viewing the gala event as wastage of money even as the government says half of the amount received from ticket sales will go to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Over the past three years, the Sarbananda Sonowal government had taken a slew of initiatives to promote tourism. First, it roped in Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra by appointing her as the brand ambassador of Assam Tourism. Next, it organised the Namami Brahmaputra festival to attract more visitors to the state, which is known as Gateway to the Northeast.

Ahom army general’s birthday celebrated

The birth anniversary of Ahom army general Lachit Borphukan was celebrated with pomp and gaiety. Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal urged the people to follow Borphukan’s ideals for the development of the state. Think India Assam in association with National Law University and Judicial Academy also commemorated Borphukan’s heroism. Born on November 24, 1622, Borphukan is known for his leadership in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671 that foiled an attempt of Mughal forces to capture Ahom kingdom.

City grapples with traffic snarls

Finally, the Gauhati High Court had to goad the Assam government to undertake a scientific study on the ever-rising problem of traffic snarls in the state capital. It directed the police to create two Facebook accounts and provide as many WhatsApp numbers so that the public could lodge complaints. The court issued the directives after a PIL was filed by a resident who underscored how traffic congestion made city life miserable. Guwahati has witnessed massive growth in the past 20 years or so but the number of roads has not increased.