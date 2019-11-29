Home Nation

Israeli envoy confident of sealing free-trade agreement with India

Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka said the Indo-Israel FTA was progressing and such an agreement would be fruitful for both countries.

Published: 29th November 2019 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Indian PM Narendra Modi with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Indian PM Narendra Modi with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A proposed free-trade agreement between Israel and India has started to "see light at the end of the tunnel", the Israeli envoy here said on Thursday, exuding confidence that the pact will be concluded.

The negotiations for having an Indo-Israel FTA were launched by then prime minister Manmohan Singh in 2007.

Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka, at an event here, said the Indo-Israel FTA was progressing and such an agreement would be fruitful for both countries.

Asked about the progress on the FTA, he said, "It is progressing. Just lately we have started to see light at the end of the tunnel. A free-trade agreement between Israel and India will be fruitful. Israel is a small country, it poses no threat to Indian producers and farmers."

"We are working on it and it should be done," Malka said.

He said a key area for bilateral cooperation between the countries could be water technology and water management, with Israel having an expertise in the two fields.

On the Israel-Palestine conflict, the Israeli envoy asserted that the matter will be resolved bilaterally.

He also exuded confidence that counter-terrorism cooperation will deepen between the two countries.

"Terrorism is a disease and a global disease. Natural for two close friends that face similar threats of terrorism to collaborate," Malka said.

Asked if Israeli munitions were used in the Balakot strike by the Indian Air Force, he refused to comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Israel free trade agreement
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp