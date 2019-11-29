Home Nation

JNU students protest near HRD Ministry; demand panel report be made public

The HRD Ministry had constituted a three-member high-powered committee to restore normal functioning of the varsity.

Published: 29th November 2019 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

JNUSU, JNU protest

The JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JNU students on Friday staged a protest near the HRD Ministry premises here demanding that recommendations of the government-constituted panel, on restoring normal functioning of the university, be made public.

The students, who have been agitating for over four weeks against the hostel fee hike, said their strike will continue till a complete rollback is announced.

Four office-bearers of JNU Students Union met HRD Secretary R Subharmaniam and raised their demands.

"We met the secretary and were told that the Minister will meet us soon. The HRD officials told us that the report cannot be made public as of now. We informed them that the strike will continue," JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh told protesters.

The HRD Ministry had constituted a three-member high-powered committee to restore normal functioning of the varsity.

The panel had submitted its report to the Ministry on Tuesday. The students' union protest is being held to demand that the report be made public and the draft hostel manual, which has provisions for hostel fee hike, be completely rolled back.

The agitation over the hike in hostel fee escalated on November 11 when thousands of students clashed with police outside the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) premises, where JNU's convocation was being held.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was stranded for over six hours at the venue.

The JNU's Executive Council had then announced a partial rollback of the hike for students belonging to the BPL category and not availing any scholarships.

However, the protesters dubbed it as an "eyewash".

A week later, students undertook a march from the JNU campus to Parliament but were stopped at multiple locations by police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU JNU protest HRD Ministry
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp