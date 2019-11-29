Naxals kill Maharashtra teen in Gadchiroli, cops deny he was informer

By PTI

NAGPUR: A 17-year-old boy was killed on Wednesday night by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said.

A group of 20-25 Naxals stormed into Manoj Dayaram Hidko's house in Bhimankhoji in Korchi tehsil, took him to a bus stand nearby and shot him in the head, killing him on the spot, an official said.

"The ultras suspected the deceased was a police informer which he was not. We have registered a murder case and probe is underway," Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade said.