'Not a terrorist': Pragya Thakur apologises in House, says remarks on Godse twisted

The Bhopal MP also said she was dubbed as a terrorist despite being acquitted by a court.

Published: 29th November 2019 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 01:50 PM

BJP MP Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Facing opposition attack for her controversial comments on Nathuram Godse, BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Friday tendered an apology in Lok Sabha but said her remarks have been twisted.

The Bhopal MP said her comments were in a different context.

Thakur created a controversy on Wednesday with her remarks in the Lower House of Parliament during DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi.

"If my comments have hurt in anyway, I regret and seek apology. My comments in the House have been twisted," she said without taking Godse's name. Thakur also said that she respects and pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi for his contribution to the country.

The MP also said that she was dubbed as a terrorist by an MP despite being acquitted by the court.

"One member has publicly termed me as a terrorist, though I have been acquitted by the court," she said and added that making such remarks too were against the law.

Unsatisfied with Thakur's apology, the Congress strongly protested in the House and shouted slogans.

The principal opposition party also demanded suspension of Thakur from the House.

Earlier, as soon as the House met for the day, Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said opposition members have raised the issue of Thakur's comments in the House on Wednesday.

He said such remarks also hurt the dignity of the chair and as the custodian of the House, the Speaker should take action.

Without naming Thakur, the Speaker then said he would "ask the respected member to come to the House at noon after Question Hour".

The BJP MP is facing opposition fire for her remarks on Godse.

The Congress and other constituents of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) are also likely to move a censure motion in Lok Sabha against Thakur for her remarks, sources said.

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said BJP condemned any philosophy which describes Mahatma Gandhi's killer as a patriot.

Singh said Gandhi's philosophy was, is and will remain relevant and described him as a guide (margdarshak) for the nation.

Thakur's remarks on Godse during a debate on the Special Protection Group Amendment Bill on Wednesday was never part of the records.

Comments

