PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray are like 'brothers': Shiv Sena

MUMBAI: Extending an olive branch, the Shiv Sena said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray are like 'brothers' though the Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party may have parted ways, here on Friday.

"The Shiv Sena-BJP have gone different ways in Maharashtra politics, but Modi-Thackeray's relations are 'like brothers'... It's the responsibility of the Prime Minister to accommodate his young brother who is Maharashtra CM," said the Sena in edits in the party mouthpieces, "Saamana" and "Dopahar Ka Saamana".

The edit pointed out that the PM belongs to the whole country and not to any single party, and if this principle is adhered to, then there should be "no angst against those state governments with different ideologies".

It urged the need to respect public sentiments which led to the formation of the state government here and ensure that the Centre does not destabilize the new regime in any manner.

Pointing to the challenges before the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the edit said that former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' term got over but only after pushing the state into "a huge debt of around Rs 5 lakh-crore".

"Given the precarious situation, the new government would have to tread cautiously for achieving its stated objective for public welfare... Mumbai contributes maximum to the national exchequer, it provides the highest number of jobs to people from all over India. Maharashtra's soldiers also sacrifice their lives and secure the country's borders since generations...," the edit said.

Accordingly, the new Chief Minister must take care that the state doesn't suffer any more injustice, nor get relegated to the fourth-fifth position in the queue of the 'Delhi Darbar', but stand as an equal.

"The Sena's saffron flag has started fluttering atop Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavana... Don't adopt a vindictive attitude now, it will end up damaging you. The festival of 'Surajya' (good governance) has just begun... What are you looking at? Come, join!" the edit cautioned the centre.