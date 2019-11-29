Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray are like 'brothers': Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena said that ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis' term got over but only after pushing the state into a huge debt of around Rs 5 lakh-crore.

Published: 29th November 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

PM Narendra Modi with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Extending an olive branch, the Shiv Sena said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray are like 'brothers' though the Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party may have parted ways, here on Friday.

"The Shiv Sena-BJP have gone different ways in Maharashtra politics, but Modi-Thackeray's relations are 'like brothers'... It's the responsibility of the Prime Minister to accommodate his young brother who is Maharashtra CM," said the Sena in edits in the party mouthpieces, "Saamana" and "Dopahar Ka Saamana".

The edit pointed out that the PM belongs to the whole country and not to any single party, and if this principle is adhered to, then there should be "no angst against those state governments with different ideologies".

ALSO READ: Uddhav Thackeray - Rise and rise of the ‘Son of the Soil’

It urged the need to respect public sentiments which led to the formation of the state government here and ensure that the Centre does not destabilize the new regime in any manner.

Pointing to the challenges before the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the edit said that former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' term got over but only after pushing the state into "a huge debt of around Rs 5 lakh-crore".

"Given the precarious situation, the new government would have to tread cautiously for achieving its stated objective for public welfare... Mumbai contributes maximum to the national exchequer, it provides the highest number of jobs to people from all over India. Maharashtra's soldiers also sacrifice their lives and secure the country's borders since generations...," the edit said.

ALSO READ: Uddhav Thackeray gets down to business after taking oath as Maharashtra CM

Accordingly, the new Chief Minister must take care that the state doesn't suffer any more injustice, nor get relegated to the fourth-fifth position in the queue of the 'Delhi Darbar', but stand as an equal.

"The Sena's saffron flag has started fluttering atop Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavana... Don't adopt a vindictive attitude now, it will end up damaging you. The festival of 'Surajya' (good governance) has just begun... What are you looking at? Come, join!" the edit cautioned the centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Narendra Modi Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra CM Maharashtra politics
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp