Home Nation

Valley is angry with new Delhi: Iltija Mufti

Iltija said she has met her mother about six times since she was detained.

Published: 29th November 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmir valley

A neighbourhood covered in snow following light snowfall, on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  Detained PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter, Iltija Mufti, who has become politically active after the detention of mainstream leaders following the scrapping of Article 370, said the centre has intentionally obliterated the lines between separatists and pro-India politicians and it would prove counter-productive as the anger on the ground in the Valley is directed against New Delhi and not the mainstream camp as was the case in the past.

Iltija said she has met her mother about six times since she was detained. “She is in solitary confinement and coping as best as she can do. It’s been three months since they have been in detention. I think it is collective punishment as everybody in Kashmir is suffering,” she said. 

Asked why none of detained leaders challenged their detention in courts, she said, “I don’t have much hope on judiciary. What happened when Farooq Abdullah’s detention was challenged in the court by his friends? He was immediately booked under PSA.”

She added, “Obviously the reason why I have not challenged my mother’s detention in court is that I know the government would invoke PSA on her. That fear hangs like a sword over our head.” On the prevailing situation in Valley, Iltija said it is far from normal.“Now the anger on the ground is against New Delhi.

Earlier, mainstream would serve as a buffer and they used to face the anger for the wrongs committed by Delhi. But this time the anger is not against mainstream politicians (Omar Abdullah or Mehbooba Mufti) but it is directed against New Delhi,” she said adding, “Earlier, the politicians would be the fall guy or scapegoat.” “I did not join politics when my mother (Mehbooba) and grandfather (Mufti Sayeed) were there. Since nobody is around, I am talking but that does not mean that I am a leader and interested in joining politics,” she added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Iltija Mufti Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir crisis
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp