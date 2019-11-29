Home Nation

Wedding videographer killed during celebratory firing in Bihar

The incident took place at the Railway club where the wedding reception was thrown by an employee in Samastipur district.

Published: 29th November 2019 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PATNA: A videographer was killed in celebratory firing during a wedding ceremony in Samastipur district of Bihar late on Thursday.

The incident took place at the Railway club where the wedding reception was thrown by an employee. While dancing, a man recklessly started firing from a revolver and the videographer identified as injured as Vijay Kumar was shot accidentally. 

Kumar died on the spot leading to a commotion at the function. 

The Samastipur police reached the location took the body for the postmortem. A case against reckless firing has been lodged and an investigation has been launched to identify the accused. The investigating cops are examining the video footages as part of their probe.

A similar incident was reported from Hajipur in Vaishali district five days ago in which a videographer namely Manoj K Sah was killed in the firing. Angry over the incident, natives of Sah's village had erupted in a protest as his body was reportedly dumped on the riverside by those at the wedding. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar celebratory firing Samastipur crime Bihar wedding death
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp