Wedding videographer killed during celebratory firing in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: A videographer was killed in celebratory firing during a wedding ceremony in Samastipur district of Bihar late on Thursday.

The incident took place at the Railway club where the wedding reception was thrown by an employee. While dancing, a man recklessly started firing from a revolver and the videographer identified as injured as Vijay Kumar was shot accidentally.

Kumar died on the spot leading to a commotion at the function.

The Samastipur police reached the location took the body for the postmortem. A case against reckless firing has been lodged and an investigation has been launched to identify the accused. The investigating cops are examining the video footages as part of their probe.

A similar incident was reported from Hajipur in Vaishali district five days ago in which a videographer namely Manoj K Sah was killed in the firing. Angry over the incident, natives of Sah's village had erupted in a protest as his body was reportedly dumped on the riverside by those at the wedding.

