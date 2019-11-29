Home Nation

West Bengal byelection results: Prashant Kishor passes test with flying colours

Meticulous planning by Prashant Kishor did wonders for Trinamool within six months, said a senior party leader.

Published: 29th November 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

TMC supporters

Trinamool Congress supporters celebrate after party's victory in the Karimpur assembly seat by-poll in Nadia. (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Election strategist Prashant Kishor proved his mettle yet again by helping the TMC win three Assembly seats, barely six months after the protests over cut money threatened to destabilise the ruling party.

Kishor rescued the TMC after its debacle in the general elections by floating a series of innovative advisories, right from launching a helpline using Mamata’s persona to revive Trinamool’s ground level mass connect that was lost due to corruption of satraps and local elected representatives.      

Meticulous planning by Kishor did wonders for Trinamool within six months, said a senior leader. “Kishor and his I-PAC team identified the weaknesses and helped us to rebuild our organisation from the booth-level.’’ 

The helpline ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ and three separate manifestos in the by-elections was Kishor’s brainchild.

“Kishor’s team worked hard on ground level. We were told what issues to be raised during campaigns. Our leaders launched door-to-door campaigns with folded hands seeking forgiveness from the voters if there was any mistake. This script was drafted by Kishor,’’ said TMC’s Kaliaganj candidate Tapandeb Singha. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prashant Kishor West Bengal byelection West Bengal bypoll West Bengal byelection results West Bengal bypoll results
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp