West Bengal byelection results: Prashant Kishor passes test with flying colours

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Election strategist Prashant Kishor proved his mettle yet again by helping the TMC win three Assembly seats, barely six months after the protests over cut money threatened to destabilise the ruling party.

Kishor rescued the TMC after its debacle in the general elections by floating a series of innovative advisories, right from launching a helpline using Mamata’s persona to revive Trinamool’s ground level mass connect that was lost due to corruption of satraps and local elected representatives.

Meticulous planning by Kishor did wonders for Trinamool within six months, said a senior leader. “Kishor and his I-PAC team identified the weaknesses and helped us to rebuild our organisation from the booth-level.’’

The helpline ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ and three separate manifestos in the by-elections was Kishor’s brainchild.

“Kishor’s team worked hard on ground level. We were told what issues to be raised during campaigns. Our leaders launched door-to-door campaigns with folded hands seeking forgiveness from the voters if there was any mistake. This script was drafted by Kishor,’’ said TMC’s Kaliaganj candidate Tapandeb Singha.